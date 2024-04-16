Mystic BBQ & Grill 220 North Lee Street
Starters
Soups & Salads
Sandwiches
- Wood-Grilled Cheeseburger$18.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion & special sauce
- Jumbo Lump Crabcake$26.00
Lettuce, tomato & florida mustard sauce
- Citrus-Chile Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Pickled onion + Jalapeno & cilantro-garlic mayo
- Shrimp Po' Boy$18.00
Lettuce, tomato & cajun remoulade
- Brisket Sandwich$18.00
Pickled onions & horseradish sauce
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$16.00
Pickled onions + Jalapenos & carolina mustard sauce
BBQ Plates
Half pound of meat or half rack OF ribs with choice of two sides
Mains
- Black Pepper Mussels$22.00
White wine, cream, fresh tarragon & lump crab - served with fries
- Shrimp & Grits$21.00
Sauteed with garlic, chopped tomato, spring onions, Tasso ham & fresh basil
- Creole Bouillabaisse$26.00
Shrimp, oysters, mussels & fish in a spicy tomato stew topped with fried calamari
- Delta Fried Catfish$22.00
On a bed of andouille cheese grits & topped with shrimp creole
- Shrimp & Crawfish Etouffee$22.00
“Smothered” cajun style & served with garlic-parsley rice
- Wood-Grilled Steak Frites$28.00
8oz sirloin topped with smoked Tomato-pepper butter
Sides
Desserts
